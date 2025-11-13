INDIA

Delhi Blast: CHILLING CCTV footage captures terrifying explosion; cars, rickshaws, autos in flames near Delhi’s Red Fort; WATCH

Days after a powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort that killed at least 12 and left several injured, new CCTV footage emerged showing the terrifying moment a white Hyundai i20 exploded. The blast, on Monday, November 10, around 6:52 p.m., was caught on a traffic camera at Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. It shows the car surrounded by e-rickshaws and autos before erupting into flames, a shockwave damaged nearby vehicles and buildings in the crowded Old Delhi area.

