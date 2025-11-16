FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi blast case: Who is Amir Rashid Ali? NIA makes FIRST major arrest in car explosion near Red Fort, nabs mastermind Dr Umar's close aide

Amir Rashid Ali, who was a close aide of Dr Umar, has been arrested. Amir Rashid Ali, is a Kashmiri resident who had conspired the delhi blast with the suicide bomber, Dr Umar that killed 13 lives and left 32 others injured. NIA, which had launched a massive search operation arrested him from Delhi.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 07:45 PM IST

Delhi blast case: Who is Amir Rashid Ali? NIA makes FIRST major arrest in car explosion near Red Fort, nabs mastermind Dr Umar's close aide
In a major development in Delhi blast case, NIA makes first major arrest. Amir Rashid Ali, who was a close aide of Dr Umar, has been arrested. Amir Rashid Ali, is a Kashmiri resident who had conspired the delhi blast with the suicide bomber, Dr Umar, that killed 13 lives and left 32 others injured. NIA, which had launched a massive search operation arrested him from Delhi.

Who is Amir Rashid Ali?

Amir Rashid Ali, is a resident of Samboora , Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir. He is a close aide to Umar Un Nabi, and they both were involved in plotting a major terror attack in Delhi. Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast, as per reports.

In a press release, NIA wrote, 'In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack which claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured. '

' Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from Delhi Police,' it added.

NIA shares more information

NIA, in its press release said, 'Anti-terror agencies has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on 10th November. '

