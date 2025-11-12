Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert

A student of Faridabad's Al Falah University went missing and Delhi police are searching for him for alleged links with the Delhi blast case. Before him, two other people of the university have been found involved in the terror case.

The Al Falah University has come under the scanner ever since three doctors of the varsity were arrested in connection with the Delhi blast near the iconic Red Fort, followed by multiple other arrests.

Soon after the Delhi Red Fort car blast, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, a Senior Resident Doctor at the Al Falah Medical College, went missing. He was currently studying there. According to sources, Dr Nisar was expelled from the SMHS Hospital in Kashmir because of alleged terror links. A case was registered against him in 2023.

Dr Nisar is the third person linked with the Faridabad university named in the car explosion probe. The other two are Dr Muzammil, who has been arrested, and his accomplice Dr Umar, the mastermind in the Red Fort blast case. The latter absconded at a time when police teams raided Dr Muzammil's rented accommodation in Faridabad.

ALSO READ: Delhi Car Blast LIVE UPDATES: SHOCKING confession by key suspect Dr Muzammil says, 'planned strike on Jan 26'; 200 places raided In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Hours before the deadly incident, Delhi Police busted a terror module in the NCR town of Faridabad, where three doctors from Al Falah University were arrested for their alleged involvement in terror activities. These three doctors are Muzammil Shakeel, Umar Mohammed, and Shaheen Saeed.

The probe agencies have suspected a possible connection between the two incidents, as a result of which the Haryana Police raided the Faridabad-based university on Tuesday after it came under the scanner.

Probe agencies are investigating the terror module links with the Al-Falah University, tracking the trail to a 'whitecollar terror ecosystem' of radicalised professionals and students allegedly in connection with handlers in Pakistan. Muzamil, a 35-year-old doctor, was teaching at the university. He was arrested on October 30. A lady doctor named Shaheen Saeed from Uttar Pradesh also made headlines for her alleged involvement in terror activities.