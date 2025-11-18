FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

INDIA

Delhi blast case: Umar un Nabi's key associate reveals terror module’s D-6 plan, aim was to launch 'Hamas-like' drone strikes

Jasir Bilal Wani, a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar on Monday by an NIA team that was in the Kashmir Valley.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 09:01 PM IST

Delhi blast case: Umar un Nabi's key associate reveals terror module’s D-6 plan, aim was to launch 'Hamas-like' drone strikes
Jasir Bilal Wani, a key associate of the alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar un Nabi, in the Red Fort car blast that claimed 15 lives, was sent to 10 days' National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in the probe in connection with the November 10 blast in the city. He was produced before a special NIA court at Patiala House Court on Tuesday amidst heavy security.

The central agency informed the court that Jasir Nasir is a drone expert and was 'contacted to design precision rockets', stated a Times Now report, quoting sources. NIA officials were represented by its counsel and said, "Blast was to strike terror in minds of Indian citizens and to threaten sovereignty and integrity of India."

According to the report, Jasir revealed the magnitude of the terror module’s D-6 plan -- six cities to avenge Babri Masjid demolition (Ayodhya, Varanasi, Delhi, Lucknow, RSS HQ, Nagpur). Jasir, a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar on Monday by an NIA team that was in the Kashmir Valley.

NIA, in a press release, said that investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast. The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J&K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage, the NIA said.

NIA is continuing to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack.

READ | 1 Israeli killed, three injured after attack at West Bank checkpoint

