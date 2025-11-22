Delhi blast case: J-K Police make another arrest linked to 'white-collar' terror module, Pulwama man held

Earlier this month, police arrested Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr. Shaheen Sayeed -- employed at Faridabad-based Al-Falah University -- and recovered thousands of kilograms of explosives-making material from the city near Delhi.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday detained another suspect allegedly involved in the terror module linked to the Delhi blast of November 10. The arrested man has been identified as Tufail Niyaz Bhat. The module, which police have described as a "white collar" terror ecosystem, was busted just ahead of the blast that killed at least 15 people and injured dozens others. Police have previously arrested several people, including doctors from Jammu and Kashmir, for alleged involvement in the module.

According to reports, Tufail Niyaz Bhat is an electrician who hails from Pulwama district. A local official told Hindustan Times that concrete evidence has surfaced suggesting his involvement in planning the Delhi blast. Authorities are now investigating the extent of his role within the terror module. Earlier this month, police arrested Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr. Shaheen Sayeed -- employed at Faridabad-based Al-Falah University -- and recovered thousands of kilograms of explosives-making material from the city near Delhi.

Delhi Red Fort blast

On November 10, a high-intensity explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, killing 15 people and injuring two dozen others. Days later, the government described it as a terror incident. The attack had occurred just hours after police recovered over 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate -- which is used to make bombs -- and a large cache of arms and ammunition from Faridabad.