Delhi Blast: Al-Falah University founder Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui arrested in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, the founder-chairman of the Faridabad-based Al-Falah University, in connection to a money laundering case. The private university has emerged as an epicenter of a terror module involving doctors that were behind the Delhi blast of November 10. At least 15 people were killed and dozens others injured after the explosion near the capital city's iconic Red Fort.
The ED said in a statement that Siddiqui's arrest follows a detailed investigation after searches conducted at the university premises. The central probe agency had conducted raids at nearly two dozen locations across Delhi. Several qualified doctors accused in the Delhi blast case were associated with the Faridabad-based institute. Dr Umar Nabi, who was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 car that was blown up near the Red Fort, was reportedly an assistant professor at the university.
The Delhi blast had occurred just hours after police recovered thousands of kilograms of explosives material from Faridabad, busting what authorities have described as a "white-collar" terror module. Other doctors who have been arrested as part of the investigation are Dr. Muzammil Shakeel and Dr. Shaheen Shahid. A cleric from Jammu and Kashmir, accused of radicalising the doctors, has also been held. "The entire Al-Falah group has seen a meteoric rise since the 1990s metamorphosing into a large educational body. However, the rise is not backed by adequate financials," the ED said in its statement on Tuesday.