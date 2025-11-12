Delhi Blast case: How agencies busted 'white collar terror network'? PM Modi's Cabinet terms it ‘terrorist incident’

Probe agencies found links of the terror incident with Pakistan-based outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH). PM Modi-led Union Cabinet termed the car explosion near the Red Fort as a “terrorist incident”, as he expressed grief over the case.

Two days after a blast near the iconic Red Fort, a link of a "white-collar terror network" has surfaced in the preliminary investigation, with the probe agencies finding links of the terror incident with Pakistan-based outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).

The network, which allegedly involved doctors and clerics, was dismantled following a series of coordinated operations between October 19 and November 10, 2025, resulting in the recovery of 2,921 kilograms of explosives and many arrests.



The investigation, now being handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), began after a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police exposed an elaborate inter-state nexus spanning educational, medical, and religious institutions.

The crackdown began on October 19, when objectionable JeM posters were found in the Nowgam area of Kashmir, prompting an FIR and a wider investigation. The next day, three suspects -- Arif Nisar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood -- were arrested and taken to the Nowgam Police Station area.

On October 27, security forces apprehended Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wage from Shopian and Zameer Ahmed from Wakura, Ganderbal, recovering a pistol and ammunition from their possession.

The probe soon expanded beyond Jammu and Kashmir. On October 30, Dr Muzamil, a faculty member at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, was arrested, followed by the November 5 arrest of Dr Adeel from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Subsequent searches at Anantnag Hospital on November 7 led to the seizure of an AK-56 rifle and other ammunition, while a day later, a raid at Al-Falah Medical College yielded additional rifles, pistols, and gunpowder.

The following days saw the arrest of a suspect named Madarsi from his residence in Dhauj, Faridabad, and a massive recovery of 2,563 kg of explosives from the home of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiaq, an imam at the Al-Falah Mosque in Mewat.

PM Modi slams blast incident

PM Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday termed the car explosion near the Red Fort as a “terrorist incident”, as he expressed grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. PM Modi directed that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay.

The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour of the innocent lives lost.

The Cabinet adopted a resolution and unequivocally condemned the "dastardly and cowardly act" that has led to the loss of innocent lives and reiterated India's commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. It directed that the investigation into the terror incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators and their collaborators and brought to justice.