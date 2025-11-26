Delhi Blast BIG UPDATE: Who is Soyab? Haryana man arrested by NIA, here's how he is related to mastermind Umar Un Nabi

In a fresh lead to the deadly car blast near Red Fort in Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Faridabad resident for allegedly sheltering the bomber, Umar Un Nabi, shortly before the terror act on November 10.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Faridabad resident, Soyab, for allegedly sheltering the bomber, Umar Un Nabi, shortly before the deadly car blast near Red Fort in Delhi, on November 10. Soyab is the seventh person to be arrested in the case linked to the deadly explosion in a moving Hyundai i20 car that claimed multiple lives and left several others injured, one of the most serious terror attacks in the national capital in recent years.

As per the NIA, the arrested accused "not only harboured Umar but also extended logistical support to facilitate the terrorist's movements ahead of the attack." "The development follows the earlier arrest of six key aides linked to Umar during the course of the investigation into case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI," said the NIA, according to ANI. Officials said the latest arrest has strengthened the agency's understanding of the operational network behind the bombing.

Who is Soyab?

Soyab, a resident of Faridabad’s Dhauj, worked as a ward boy at Al-Falah University. He is the seventh person arrested in the case, would routinely take patients from Mewat to Dr Umar and Mujammil, which kept him in regular contact with them, according to investigators. He used to arrange for Umar to stay at his sister-in-law’s house in Nuh and later provided shelter at other locations as well, according to reports.

Delhi blast investigation

The NIA is continuing to track multiple leads and conduct searches across multiple states, in collaboration with local police forces, to identify additional suspects connected to the conspiracy. Officials said efforts remain underway to fully expose and dismantle the network involved in planning and executing the deadly attack. Earlier this month, the anti-terror agency arrested six prime accused involved in the Delhi car blast. On November 20, the agency arrested Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir). They were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar on production orders issued by the district sessions judge at Patiala House court. They had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent people and left many others injured.

Moving expeditiously with its probe in the case, NIA had earlier arrested two other accused-- Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack.



(With inputs from ANI)