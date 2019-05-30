Delhi BJP website hacked, hackers post pictures of beef

The official website of BJP's Delhi unit was hacked on Thursday while the party's new government was being sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The hackers posted pictures of beef on website of the party's Delhi unit.The navigation bar on homepage of the website was replaced with the word "beef".

"We have taken cognizance of the matter. The site has been brought down for taking corrective measures."We will get down to the bottom of it and ascertain how it happened and who all are responsible for the hacking," Delhi BJP IT cell incharge Pratyush Kant said.