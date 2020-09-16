Trending#

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi BJP chief Adsh Gupta

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 16, 2020, 03:38 PM IST

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta has tested positive for coronavirus. He informed the public through his Twitter account.

Adesh said that he started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms from the past week, and tested positive after testing for coronavirus for the second time.

"Last week I had a slight fever, and took COVID-19 test which turned out to be negative. However, my health continued to deteriorate, and I did my COVID-19 test against, which turned out to be positive. I am now in quarantine for over a week..those came in contact with me, please conduct the necessary tests," Adesh tweeted in Hindi.

With over 90,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 50 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 82,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 50,20,360 cases, which include 9,95,933 active cases; 39,42,361 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 82,066 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 90,123 new COVID-19 cases and 1,290 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

India has reached a record high in the number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), achieving a peak of 82,961 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Two days ago, India had on Monday recorded the highest COVID-19 recoveries in the world, even beating Brazil which is the third-worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 