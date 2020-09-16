Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta has tested positive for coronavirus. He informed the public through his Twitter account.

Adesh said that he started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms from the past week, and tested positive after testing for coronavirus for the second time.

"Last week I had a slight fever, and took COVID-19 test which turned out to be negative. However, my health continued to deteriorate, and I did my COVID-19 test against, which turned out to be positive. I am now in quarantine for over a week..those came in contact with me, please conduct the necessary tests," Adesh tweeted in Hindi.

पिछले हफ्ते हल्का बुखार होने के बाद मैंने covid टेस्ट कराया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट negative थी, लगातार अस्वस्थ महसूस करने के कारण मैंने फिर से कोरोना का टेस्ट कराया जो positive आया है। वैसे तो मैं पिछले 1 week से quarantine हूं फिर भी कोई मेरे संपर्क में आया हो तो वह अपनी जांच करा ले। — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) September 16, 2020

With over 90,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 50 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 82,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 50,20,360 cases, which include 9,95,933 active cases; 39,42,361 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 82,066 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 90,123 new COVID-19 cases and 1,290 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

India has reached a record high in the number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), achieving a peak of 82,961 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Two days ago, India had on Monday recorded the highest COVID-19 recoveries in the world, even beating Brazil which is the third-worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.