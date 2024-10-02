Delhi: Biggest drug bust in capital, 500 kg cocaine worth Rs 2000 crore seized

In a significant drug bust in Delhi today, authorities seized over 500 kg of cocaine valued at ₹ 2,000 crore, marking the largest operation of its kind in the national capital, according to police. Four individuals were apprehended during a raid in south Delhi. The police reported that an international drug smuggling syndicate is responsible for the large cocaine shipment.

This latest seizure comes on the heels of an arrest involving two Afghan nationals who were found with 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Sunday. Additionally, on the same day, Delhi Customs confiscated 1,660 grams of cocaine worth over ₹ 24 crore from a passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The passenger, a national from the Federal Republic of Liberia, had arrived in Delhi from Dubai and was subsequently arrested under the NDPS Act 1985.

In a post on X, Delhi Customs stated, "On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 1660 grams of Cocaine valued at Rs.24.90 cr from one male Pax of Federal Republic of Liberia Nationality who arrived from Dubai to Delhi. The Pax has been arrested under NDPS Act, 1985."

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.