At 9 am on Wednesday, the air quality was 'very poor' with a reading of 366 which later rose to 418.

Delhi's air quality turned 'severe' for the first time this season on Wednesday, with the AQI soaring to 418. The national capital also overtook the Pakistani city Lahore to become the world's most polluted city in Swiss group IQAir's live rankings.

In comparison, the national capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) -- recorded at 4 pm every day -- stood at 334 on Tuesday. At 9 am on Wednesday, the air quality was 'very poor' with a reading of 366. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'. Of the 36 monitoring stations in Delhi, 30 reported air quality in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to shut down these outlets under Reliance Retail due to...