In a bid to combat vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has enforced strict new rules on End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles from today (July 1, 2025). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed all petrol pumps across the National Capital Territory to deny fuel to old vehicles identified through AI-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. These old vehicles will also be liable for penalties if found in public places.



What are End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles?



End-of-life vehicles are those that have exceeded the legal age limit. For diesel vehicles, it is those which are older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are banned for fuel in Delhi, effective from July 1, 2025, irrespective of the state they are registered in.

Government directives on the fuel ban on end-of-life (EoL) vehicles

The Transport Department, Delhi Police and traffic officials are deployed to carry out the enforcement. The new rule applies to all types of vehicles, including goods carriers, commercial vehicles, vintage cars, and two-wheelers, across the National Capital Region (NCR). The petrol pumps have been directed to display signage ‘fuel will not be dispensed to end-of-life vehicles’ under the new rule. They are also assigned to maintain a log of denied fuel transactions.

Each of the 350 identified petrol pumps will have one traffic police officer stationed to monitor and prevent the refuelling of end-of-life vehicles. In addition, two police personnel have been deployed at each pump to maintain law and order. The ANPR cameras have been installed at 498 fuel stations and integrated with the VAHAN database. The camera system would identify non-compliant vehicles by cross-verifying their number plates and notifying the fuel station operator. The data collected will be shared with the enforcement agencies for the impounding and scrapping of old vehicles.



Penalties for violating the rules



To combat pollution and discourage the use of old vehicles, the government has imposed penalties for vehicle owners found violating the rules. Four-wheelers will be fined Rs 10,000, and Two-wheelers will have to pay Rs 5,000, along with towing and parking charges. The EoL vehicles will also be liable for heavy fines if found in public places. The government has also issued a warning to petrol pump owners of non-compliance that may attract penalties under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.