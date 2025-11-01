Delhi bans entry of non-BS VI goods vehicles from today; Know what it means

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi has banned the entry of all non-Delhi-registered commercial goods vehicles below BS-IV standards from November 1, 2025, to curb pollution. The CAQM move targets vehicular emissions, with exemptions for BS-VI, CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles entering the capital.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 07:50 AM IST

Delhi has banned the entry of all non-Delhi-registered commercial goods vehicles below BS-IV standards from November 1, 2025, to curb pollution. The CAQM move targets vehicular emissions, with exemptions for BS-VI, CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles entering the capital.

Scope of the Ban

According to the directive, Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) registered outside Delhi and falling below BS-IV standards will not be allowed to enter the city. However, BS-IV-compliant commercial vehicles will continue to be permitted entry until October 31, 2026. This move provides operators a limited window to upgrade their fleets to cleaner models.

BS, or Bharat Stage, refers to India’s vehicle emission standards that regulate the level of pollutants released from engines. The current standard, BS-VI, is significantly stricter and designed to drastically cut emissions of harmful gases and particulates.

Enforcement at Delhi Borders

To ensure strict implementation, 23 enforcement teams comprising officials from the Transport Department and Delhi Traffic Police will be stationed at major entry points across the city. These include the Kundli, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Mandoli, Kapashera, Auchandi, and Bajghera Toll/Dwarka Expressway borders. Each team, led by an inspector-level officer, will monitor compliance and turn back vehicles that fail to meet the emission norms. Officials estimate that between 50,000 and 70,000 vehicles in the surrounding regions are still below BS-IV standards and will be affected by this directive.

Exemptions and Cleaner Alternatives

The CAQM has clarified that vehicles registered in Delhi, as well as those operating on CNG, LNG, or electric power, will face no entry restrictions. Similarly, BS-VI-compliant petrol and diesel vehicles can enter the capital without limitation. These exemptions are aimed at promoting the use of cleaner fuels and advanced emission-control technologies.

Air Quality

Delhi’s air quality, while showing a marginal improvement on Friday morning, remains in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 268, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The latest restrictions are part of broader efforts to mitigate pollution and protect public health as winter approaches, a period when smog and stagnant air exacerbate pollution levels.

Authorities hope that these measures will lead to a noticeable decline in vehicular emissions, marking another step toward cleaner air for Delhi’s residents.

