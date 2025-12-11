FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi bans coal tandoor, open burning due to rising AQI, imposes whopping ban of Rs..., what will happen to tandoori food?

Amid rising pollution levels in Delhi, the Delhi government has ordered a complete ban on coal and firewood tandoors across all eating outlets including restaurants, hotels and more. Violators will be strictly punished with heavy fines.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 11:05 PM IST

With rising pollution levels causing the AQI to turn into 'very poor' and hazardous category, the Delhi government has taken few immediate steps. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has ordered an immediate ban on coal and firewood tandoors and any open burning, including garbage, across hotels, restaurants, dhabas and street-side food joints. The directive is issued under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981, and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). according to which all establishments have been asked to change to electric or gas-based tandoors on immediate basis.

When the national capital was under the rules of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) the ban was listed among them to reduce emissions.

Under the order she passed, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has put a total ban on open burning and gave powers to the district authorities and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to levy fines of up to Rs 5,000 on violators. “We humbly request all citizens not to burn waste in the open. Your small cooperation can bring about a big change,” she wrote on X. 

Officials interpret these steps as efforts to curb local emissions and safeguard public health during high pollution periods.  

Municipal bodies to inspect eateries

Referring to the fuel list approved by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in June 2022 and its modified GRAP order from November 21, 2023, the DPCC made the enforcement teams aware that they must ensure strict compliance. The Delhi government has ordered the Municipal bodies and senior officials to inspect eateries and prevent them from using coal or firewood. The government has made it mandatory for all kinds of eateries to follow these rules and hence has imposed strict fines. 

The approved order has been dispatched to all concerned departments via speed post and email for urgent action.

