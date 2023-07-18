Delhi: Ban on heavy vehicles' entry lifted as Yamuna water recedes; check latest updates

Earlier, in an order issued on July 13, the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi was restricted from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border owing to waterlogging.

As the water in Yamuna is receding, the flood situation is gradually improving in Delhi, the State Government has lifted the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital, effective from 19th July. “Considering the improvement of the flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna River, it has been decided by the competent authorities to withdraw all the restrictions imposed as per the orders on July 13th and 17th with effect from July 19th," read the official statement.

Earlier, in an order issued on July 13, the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi was restricted from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border owing to waterlogging. However, heavy vehicles carrying food items and essentials were excluded from it.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna is witnessing a decline but is above the danger level and was recorded at 205.46 metres at 3 PM in Delhi on Tuesday against 205.71 metres recorded at 7 am. A “slight rise” was recorded in the water level on Monday due to rains that lashed some areas of Haryana a day earlier.

On the other hand, several low-lying areas of the national capital continued to grapple with a flood-like situation, rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday. The weather department had forecast moderate rain in the national capital on Tuesday.

