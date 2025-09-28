Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi Baba Swami Chaityananda Saraswati, accused of molesting 17 female students, arrested from Agra

Days after being on the run, Swami Chaitayananda, facing allegations of sexual harassment and fraud, was finally arrested from a hotel in Agra on Sunday morning. The police had issued a Look-Out Notice to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 07:49 AM IST

Delhi Baba Swami Chaityananda Saraswati, accused of molesting 17 female students, arrested from Agra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman accused of sexually harassing 17 female students at a private management institute in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, has been arrested in Agra. Saraswati,  the former chairman of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research, went into hiding after he was charged with exploiting students. He was finally arrested at 3:30 am on Sunday at a hotel in Agra.

The Sri Sringeri Math administration relieved Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parthasarathy, from his post as director following allegations of sexual harassment and financial misconduct. The police also issued a Look-Out Notice to prevent him from fleeing the country. 

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati's alleged sexual harassment case

A case of alleged sexual harassment against Chaitanyananda Saraswati was registered by the Delhi police based on a complaint filed at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in the national capital. According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda Saraswati has been accused of allegedly committing multiple acts of sexual harassment and misconduct. The complaint states that the Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, revoked the Powers of Attorney issued to him in 2008. "Further, the Peetham has severed all ties with Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati," an excerpt from the FIR read. The complaint further highlights communications received by the Peetham on July 28 and August 1, 2025, from a student and an Air Force officer, flagging allegations of "sexual atrocities" committed by the accused. Acting on these inputs, the Governing Council of the Peetham held a virtual meeting with over 30 women students on August 3.

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati accused of sending obscene messages, unwanted physical contact

In this meeting, the students alleged that they were sexually harassed and traumatised, with claims that those from economically weaker sections were allegedly pressured to visit Chaitanyananda Saraswati's quarters at night. The FIR also mentions allegations of lewd messages sent via WhatsApp and SMS, threats of withholding degrees and documents. Furthermore, the complaint alleges that surveillance cameras were installed inside the women's hostel under the pretext of security, and that some people close to the Chaitanyananda Saraswati allegedly compelled students to comply with the accused's demands while turning a blind eye to complaints. As per the complaint, students have been threatened with suspension while limiting parental intervention. One case of a student being forced to change her name was also noted. 

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati in fraud case

Chaitanyananda Saraswati has also been accused of financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds worth around Rs 20 crore belonging to the Sri Sringeri Math. He allegedly created a fake trust, diverted funds, and withdrew Rs 55 lakh after an FIR was filed against him. A preliminary audit in December 2024 uncovered the fraud, and a case was registered based on a complaint by the Sri Sringeri Math administration. Delhi Police are examining the trail of transactions and probing the extent of the alleged fraud.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
