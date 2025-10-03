Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case

Chaitanyanand was apprehended from a hotel in Agra in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case involving female students at the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management. Chaitanyanand Saraswati was brought to court after the expiry of 5 days of police custody in a molestation case.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday remanded Chaitanyanand to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged molestation case. Chaitanyanand Saraswati was brought to court after the expiry of 5 days of police custody in a molestation case. It is alleged that he molested 17 girls in an educational institute in the Vasant Kunj area. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar remanded Chaitanyanand Saraswati alias Parthasarthy in judicial custody till October 17.



Delhi court sends Swami Chaitanyanand to judicial custody



Delhi Police had moved an application for judicial custody of Chaitanyananda Saraswati in a molestation case. Senior advocate Ajay Burman, along with advocate Manish Gandhi, appeared for Chaitanyanand Saraswati. Counsel for the accused moved an application seeking permission to take the spectacles, holy books into custody. They also urged to provide him with sanyasi food in judicial custody. The court has sought a response from Delhi Police on the applications moved on behalf of Chaitanyanand Saraswati seeking the supply of seizure memo, signing of the case diary and providing sanyasi food, Sanyasi Garb, medicines and books, etc. The court allowed one application for signing of the case diary by the judge. The court is to hear the remaining applications tomorrow.



During the hearing, the counsel for the accused raised a query regarding adding a new section in the FIR. The investigation officer told the court that there was a complaint alleging a threat by a person on the instance of the accused. That's why a new section for the offence of threat has been added, police said.



Chaitanyanand was arrested from hotel in Agra



Chaitanyanand was apprehended from a hotel in Agra in connection with an alleged sexual harassment case involving female students at the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management. DCP South West Amit Goel said that Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who has been accused of molesting 17 students at a Delhi institute, may have lured victims with promises of employment, exploiting his influence. Speaking with ANI, DCP South West said that a detailed investigation is underway, and evidence is being gathered against him, divulging that three women, in particular, were close to Chaitanyananda from the beginning, and he may have targeted many more. Chaitanyananda allegedly used an international number for communication, attempting to conceal his identity. He was caught in a hotel where he used his old name to avoid detection.



(With inputs from ANI)