Delhi: At least 9 dead, 12 injured after fire breaks out in cloth godown near Kirari

At least nine people died and 12 got critically injured in the fire.


ANI Photo

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 23, 2019, 07:54 AM IST

A devastating fire broke out at a cloth godown in Kirari area of Delhi on Monday (December 23). 

At least nine people died and 12 got critically injured in the fire. The fire department official rushed to the spot and said that the fire broke out at around 12:30 am. According to fire department officials, the cloth godown is located in a four-storeyed building and the fire has been doused.

The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals. The dead have been identified as Ram Chandra Jha, Sudriya Devi, Sandu Jha, Uday Chaudhry, Muskaan, Anjali, Adarsh and Tulsi. The identity of one deceased woman is still unknown.+

The reason behind the fire is unknown.

Further details awaited.  