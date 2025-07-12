Delhi: At least 6 people trapped after four-storey building collapses, rescue operations underway, VIDEO

A four-storey building collapsed in Janata Mazdoor Colony of Seelampur, in northeast Delhi’s Welcome. Six people are trapped under the debris, and four have been rescued so far. Rescue operations underway.

A four-storey building collapsed in Janata Mazdoor Colony of Seelampur, in northeast Delhi’s Welcome. Six people are trapped under the debris, and four have been rescued so far. Rescue operations underway, as seven fire tenders deployed.

As per PTI report, "We have received a call regarding a building collapse at 7 am. Multiple teams are working, including seven fire tenders. Further information is awaited," the officer said.

(This is a developing story)