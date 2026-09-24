Delhi Gang-Rape Horror: Dined out, deleted search history, washed clothes, here's how accused destroyed evidence

Police investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old at Aastha Kunj Park in Delhi has shifted to digital and forensic leads, with sources saying two accused deleted their search history and later washed their clothes after the incident.

Police investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old at Aastha Kunj Park in Delhi has shifted to digital and forensic leads, with sources saying two accused deleted their search history and later washed their clothes after the incident.

The phones of the three accused, identified as Asif, Hemant and Mukesh, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination of their digital activity and other electronic evidence.

How accused tried to destroy evidence

As per sources, Hemant and Mukesh deleted their search history, while investigators are examining the digital trail of all three men to establish their movements, communication and actions before and after the alleged crime.

Sources said after the alleged assault, Hemant and Mukesh first went to an eatery and then went back to their home in Srinivaspuri. They allegedly washed their clothes to destroy any forensic evidence.

Pistol, knife and condoms recovered

This comes aftre police examine if the assault was planned in advance. According to sources, police have added sections related to criminal conspiracy to the FIR after a pistol, a knife and condoms were recovered from Asif.

Investigators are also checking whether Asif habitually carried a weapon and whether the trio had previously targeted or harassed women in the park.

Police are also investigating if there were similar incidents involving the accused in the past.

What exactly happened?

According to investigators, the three men approached the girl and her 17-year-old male friend posing as police personnel. They reportedly spoke like policemen and called them "Janab" while threatening legal action.

The girl and her friend were then separated, and the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside the park.

After the alleged assault, the accused reportedly threatened the girl and told her not to disclose the incident. She later informed her friend, who then contacted the police control room.

The girl had gone to Kalkaji Mandir with her friend on Monday evening before visiting Aastha Kunj Park. All three accused were subsequently arrested. Police said Asif was arrested after an encounter in which he was shot in the leg.

Sources said Asif has been accused of harassing people in the area earlier, but police are verifying the allegations and searching for supporting evidence.