Delhi Assembly security breach: Ink attack, red bouquet, arrests made; How a masked man sparks panic

The police have arrested the man who breached the security of the Delhi Assembly on Monday afternoon. The man wore a mask and was arrested while the police also recovered the car few hours after the incident.

The police have arrested the man who breached the security of the Delhi Assembly on Monday afternoon. The man wore a mask and was arrested while the police also recovered the car few hours after the incident. According to the police, the accused managed to pass through Gate No. 2, VIP entry having controlled access.

Two other arrested

The police have arrested two other people in connection with the incident and that they were both arrested alongside Sarabjit Singh, the driver. However, according to the preliminary investigations, there is no evidence yet of their involvement in the incident. Sources also said both individuals are reportedly taxi drivers.

Car details

According to the documents found during the investigation, the vehicle is registered in the name of Sarabjeet Singh, the driver who rammed into the Assembly gate wearing a black mask. The car, Tata Sierra, was recovered from Roop Nagar with the number UP-26 AZ 8090. The records also mention the engine number and show that the vehicle’s registration was issued on February 26, 2026.

In the documents, the registration has details regarding an address in Puranpur tehsil, Pilibhit, including Kajri and Niranjanpur Singhpur areas.

In another surprise, ink was reportedly thrown at the Delhi Assembly Speaker’s vehicle during the incident. Driver Sarabjeet stopped the vehicle suddenly after breaching the barricade, got out quietly and put a bouquet near the gate, and then drove away fast.

Nobody has been hurt in the incident yet.