Delhi assembly polls: BJP's Bagga targets Kamal Nath for alleged role in 1984 riots as Cong names him star campaigner

Bharatiya Janata Party is going into the Delhi Assembly polls all guns blazing, touching upon every sensitive issue to sway votes in the upcoming elections. Latest in line is BJP's candidate from Hari Nagar, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who addressed the issue of Kamal Nath being named as one of the star campaigners of the Congress party even after his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Bagga stated in a tweet that the Congress is sprinkling "salt on the wounds of the Sikhs" by making the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister as the star campaigner of the party for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. He further challenged the party to send Kamal Nath to the constituency where he is challenging from, where "people will show him what they think of him."

"The Congress is sprinkling salt on the wounds of the Sikhs by making Kamal Nath, accused of killing Sikhs and lighting fire at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib, their star campaigner. I challenge the Congress to send Kamal Nath to the Hari Nagar Assembly once and the people there will show him what they think of him." he tweeted.

कांग्रेस ने सिखों के हत्यारे और गुरुद्वारा रकाबगंज साहिब में आग लगाने वाले कमलनाथ को स्टार प्रचारक बना कर सिखों के जख्मों पर फिर से नमक छिड़कने का काम किया है । मैं चुनौती देता हूं कांग्रेस को एक बार कमलनाथ को हरी नगर विधानसभा भेज कर दिखा दे यहां सिख उसको उसकी औकात दिखा देंगे । — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 28, 2020

Earlier the Bharatiya Janata party targetted the anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh with Union Minister Anurag Thakur instigating the crowd to chant controversial slogans calling for "shooting down of traitors."

Addressing a public meeting on Monday in support of BJP's Rithala candidate - Manish Chaudhary - Thakur linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and then asked the crowd to raise the controversial slogan that has become synonymous with pro-CAA protesters.As the minister shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko", the crowd responded with chants of "goli maro sa*** ko."

The slogan was first heard in Delhi during a pro-CAA rally by BJP leader Kapil Mishra last month. Later, the slogan was heard at various rallies held in support of the controversial citizenship law.

Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah have pounded upon the anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

On Monday, Shah asked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal if he was in the favour of taking action against Shaheen Bagh protesters.

"Kejriwal ji are you in favour of action against Sharjeel Imam or not? Are you in favour of those at Shaheen Bagh or not? Make it clear to the people of Delhi," Shah said at Rithala.

On Sunday, Shah had said that people should press the button in a way that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 08 and the results will be declared on February 11.