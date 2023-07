Delhi assembly polls 2020: List of winners for previous assembly elections

Delhi is heading for the assembly elections on February 8. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

AAP alone will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, while its ally, Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held for all seats on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It may be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister toppling Congress' Sheila Dixit who held the chief ministerial post for 15 years since 1998. She was the longest-serving female chief minister of India.

In 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP came to power despite BJP emerging as the single-largest party, winning 32 out of the 70 seats. AAP, the second-largest party formed the government with outside support from Congress. But on 14 February 2014, Kejriwal resigned from the Chief Minister post citing the failure of the passage of Jan Lokpal Bill in Delhi assembly following which President's rule was imposed in the Union Territory until fresh elections were held in 2015.

List of winners and losers in 2013, 2015 elections for all 70 constituencies in Delhi assembly elections: