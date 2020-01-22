Delhi Assembly polls 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal discloses asset worth Rs 3.4 crore, Rs 1.3 crore more than 2015

Ahead of Delhi assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday disclosed assets worth Rs 3.4 crore in his election affidavit.

As per his election affidavit, his total asset is Rs 3.4 crore in 2020 which is Rs 1.3 crore more than what his total assets were in 2015. Kejriwal's total assets in 2015 were Rs 2.1 crore.

Kejriwal's cash and fixed deposits increased from Rs 2.2 lakh in 2015 to Rs 9.6 lakh in 2020, while, immovable assets of Delhi CM rose to Rs 1.7 crore from Rs 92 lakh.

However, AAP leaders pointed out that the worth of Kejriwal's immovable assets has spiked due to increase in valuation of the same asset as in 2015.

Meanwhile, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal's cash and fixed deposits increased from Rs 15 lakh in 2015 to Rs 57 lakh in 2020. Out of the Rs 42 Lakh increase, Rs 32 lakh was received as voluntary retirement benefits, and the remaining is her savings.

On Tuesday, AAP announced the list of candidates for all 70 seats for the upcoming assembly elections.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

Among its key candidates, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his current constituency of New Delhi while his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj.

AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively.