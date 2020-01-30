Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: BJP to release election manifesto on Friday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release their election manifesto for the upcoming 2020 Delhi polls on Friday, the party informed in a statement.

It is to be noted that no political party has issued their election manifestos until now. The BJP had, as a part of their campaigning for the Legislative Assembly Elections, adopted a unique strategy, titled 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav', prior to announcing the issue of their election manifesto.

The BJP had driven 49 buses across Delhi, campaigning for the elections, and asking the Delhi populace for their suggestion on what to include in the manifesto. It is being said that the strategy had been adopted by the BJP's Delhi unit to better understand the demands that the people of the Union Territory have from their government.

Likewise, the BJP would expectedly promise the demands that the people of Delhi have not yet received from the ruling AAP government. It can be assumed that the BJP manifesto will include promises on the lines of cleaning and development of the Yamuna river, tackling pollution and sorting the issue of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

The campaign involved Union Minister Smriti Irani, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other leaders of the saffron camp like Vijay Goel and Hans Raj Hans.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.