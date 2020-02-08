Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: All you need to know about Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency

Narela Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency: The constituency will vote on February 8 in the Delhi assembly polls. Candidates who are fighting it out for the constituency are Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sharad Chauhan, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Neel Daman Khatri, and Indian National Congress's (INC) Siddharth Kundu.

Sharad Chauhan, who belonged to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) before joining the AAP just before the 2015 Assembly elections will be looking to retain his seat. Chauhan emerged victorious after securing 59.97% of the votes in the 2015 polls.

In the 2013 and 2015 elections, it was won by the BJP and the Congress consecutively. BJP’s Neel Daman Khatri won the seat in 2013 followed by Congress’ Jaswant Singh Rana in the next election.

The constituency is located on Delhi-Haryana border close to Asia’s oldest and longest roads – the Grand Trunk Road. It is an important business and commercial hub.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.