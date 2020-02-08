Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: All you need to know about Burari Vidhan Sabha constituency

Burari Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency: The constituency will vote on February 8 in the Delhi assembly polls. The contest for the constituency is between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while Bharatiya Janata Party's is banking on its ally Janata Dal-United (JDU) to snatch the seat which is currently an AAP bastion.

The constituency is located in North East Delhi which has 1,94,276 eligible voters. It came into existence after its delimitation in 2008.

It is one of the backward areas of Delhi, home to migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, facing issues of unauthorised colonies, lack of portable drinking water, roads.

The area is also dominated by Bhojpuri-speaking people from Purvanchal. It is to be noted that Bharatiya Janata Party's state president Manoj Tiwari is also from Purvanchal.

In the earlier assembly elections of 2015 and 2013, AAP has managed to win the assembly seat for two consecutive times.

Since 2013, Sanjeev Jha had been two times MLA from the region, snatching the seat from the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shri Krishan who won the seat in the 2008 elections.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.