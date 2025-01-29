According to a report by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Delhi Election Watch, out of the total 699 candidates in Delhi, 5 are billionaires. Among them, 3 are BJP candidates while Congress and AAP have one billionaire candidates.

Money power has a role to play in politics. Elections are a costly affair and political parties look to find candidates who have deep pockets. In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, all parties have billionaires in their candidate list. Many have assets worth north of 100 crores. On top of the list is Karnail Singh who is contesting from Shakur Basti on a BJP ticket. Karnail Singh has assets worth over Rs 259 crore.

According to a report by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Delhi Election Watch, out of the total 699 candidates in Delhi, 5 are billionaires. Among them, 3 are BJP candidates while Congress and AAP have one billionaire candidates.

After Karnail Singh, the second most richest candidate in Manjinder Singh Sirsa. BJP candidate from Rajouri Farden, Sirsa has declared assets worth more than Rs 248 crore. Congress candidate from Krishna Nagar constituency Gurcharan Singh holds the third position with declared assets worth more than Rs 130 crore. BJP candidate from New Delhi seat Parvesh Sahib Singh is on the fourth spot with assets of more than Rs 115 crore. AAP candidate from Rajouri Garden A Dhanwati Chandela has declared assets of more than Rs 109 crore and she holds the fifth position.

AAP candidate from Badarpur Constituency Ram Singh Netaji, Raj Kumar Anand of BJP from Patel Nagar seat and Anil Goyal of BJP from Krishna Nagar are 6th, 7th and 8th wealthiest candidates in Delhi Election. Dharampal Lakra of Congress from Mundka and AAP's Pramila Tokas from RK Puram complete the list of 10 richest candidates in Delhi.

The poorest candidates include Ashok Kumar who has declared assets of just Rs 6000. Kumar is cotesting as an independent from Ambedkar Nagar Seat. Another independent candidate Anita Kumari from New Delhi seat has assets of a meagre Rs 9000.