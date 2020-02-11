Delhi Assembly elections 2020 results: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal all set to reclaim throne

As the counting for the Delhi elections is underway, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal is leading in New Delhi constituency against Sunil Kumar Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the current election trends, Delhi Chief Minister is leading in his constituency by 14277 votes.

As it now stands, the AAP is currently leading in 57 seats and the BJP in 13 seats. It is highly likely that AAP will come back to power with a resounding majority.

Kejriwal is seeking a re-election from the seat, both BJP and Congress have fielded less-known first-timers from the constituency against him.

In 2008, Congress leader and former Delhi CM Late Sheila Dikshit defeated BJP's Vijay Jolly. Later in 2013 and 2015, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal won the seat.

The AAP is eyeing a third straight win in the assembly that has 70 seats. The exit polls have predicted a big win for the ruling AAP.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the power. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

There are 13 rounds of counting and postal ballots will be counted first and EVMs will be opened only after the counting of ballots.