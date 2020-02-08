Delhi Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Wazirpur Vidhan Sabha constituency

Wazirpur constituency: The constituency will go for polls on February 8. AAP will be looking to retain his seat, which will be facing a tough contest from the BJP.

The assembly constituency is part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. It has a total of 1,63,100 electors, out of which 91,181 are male electors and 71,916 female electors.

Wazirpurt is a major industrial area, comprising of many trade centres with a dominant Vaishya community.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the constituency will witness an electoral battle between sitting AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta and BJP's Mahender Nagpal for the second consecutive time.

Between 1993-98 the seat was a Congress bastion. In 2003, the BJP candidate, Mange Ram Garg, for the first time wrested the seat away from Congress rival Rattan Chand Jain by 2,507 votes. In the subsequent election, the seat was again won by Congress'Hari Shanker Gupta.

In 2013, Hari Shanker lost the seat to BJP's Mahender Nagpal. However, in 2015, AAP won the seat defeating Rajesh Gupta of the BJP by over 22,000 votes.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.