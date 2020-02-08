Delhi Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Tri Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency

Trinagar Assembly constituency: The seat will go for polls on February 8. AAP will be engaged in a three-way contest with BJP and Congress.

It is a part of the Chandni Chowk constituency. The constituency has a total of 1,58,887 electors, out of which 87,319 are men, 71,565 are women, and three are from third genders.

This constituency has an interesting electoral history. The seat was a Congress bastion from 2003 to 2013. However, in 2013, Congress' Anil Bhardwaj lost his seat to BJP's Nand Kishore Garg. In 2015 midterm polls, the seat was won by AAP's Jitender Singh Tomar.

In the intervening period of 2003 to 2015, Anil and Nand Kishore Garg have always gone head to head against each other in all the assembly elections.

However, it should be duly noted that the long-standing rivalry between them has reached a deadlock as for the first time in 17 years, the two candidates will not face each other in the upcoming elections.

This time AAP will field a new candidate from the constituency as the party cancelled sitting MLA Jeetendra Singh Tomar's nomination, currently arrested by Delhi Police in fake degree case, and gave the ticket to Tomar's wife Preeti. AAP will face a tough challenge from BJP's Tilak Ram Gupta and Congress' Kamal Kant Sharma.

Tri Nagar is a renowned marketplace dominated by Brahmins and traders. Media reports suggest that residents of the area expressed their concerns about lack of parking space, untidy roads.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.