Delhi Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha constituency

Sultanpur Majra constituency: The segment goes for elections on February 8. It will be a three-way contest between AAP, BJP and the Congress.

The seat is currently held by Sandeep Kumar of AAP. He won the seat in 2015 by defeating Parbhu Dayal of BJP, securing 69.5% of the votes.

It is a constituency in NorthWest Delhi. It is to be noted that the constituency was won by the Congress six times before, while AAP has won the seat only once

In the 2020 assembly polls, the sitting MLA is being dropped by the ruling party, and Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat is being fielded from there. Congress's Jai Kishan and BJP's Ramchandra Chawdia are also in the fray to snatch the seat from AAP.

In the 2015 mid-term polls, Sultanpur Majra had witnessed 67.99 % voting. Of the constituency’s 169933 total electors, 115531 voted. Among those who voted, 62902 were male, 52460 female, and 3 from the third gender.

AAP will be looking to win the assembly seat for the second consecutive time by fielding the current MLA Ajesh Yadav. Before that from 2009 to 2015, the seat was held by Congress' Devendra Yadav.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.