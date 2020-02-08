Delhi Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Shalimar Bagh Vidhan Sabha constituency

Shalimar Bagh constituency: The seat will go for polls on February 8. The seat is currently held by AAP MLA Bandana Kumari who beat BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the 2015 polls.

Previously, the BJP had its iron grip on the constituency winning four out of six assembly elections. However, in 2013 AAP managed to wrest the seat away from the party, and in 2015 elections, retained the seat.

This time around, BJP has trusted former nominee Rekha Gupta to fight for the seat against AAP's current sitting MLA.

The constituency currently has 1,74,397 voters, out of which 94,144 are men and 80,243 are women, and 10 third gender voters.

AAP will be looking to win the assembly seat for the second consecutive time by fielding the current MLA Ajesh Yadav. Before that from 2009 to 2015, the seat was held by Congress' Devendra Yadav.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.