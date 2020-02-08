Delhi Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Shakur Basti Vidhan Sabha constituency

Shakur Basti Assembly constituency: The seat will go for polls on February 8. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be engaged in a tough battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The constituency will be located in North Delhi. It has total electoral strength of 1,47,262, out of which 71,326 are females, 75,935 are males and one elector from the third gender.

The constituency has varied demography ranging from planned residential areas, colonies, low-income settlements and slums. While the people in the slum areas of the constituency have hailed the government targeted schemes for the poor, they have expressed concern over lack of infrastructure in the slums.

It is quite likely that the fate of candidates in this constituency will be judged on the basis of their work on civic issues.

Defeating two-time Congress MLA, Shyamlal Garg of the BJP won the seat in 2008 by defeating SC Vats who was then the Congress MLA (He is currently in BJP). However, he couldn't retain his seat for the second time, as he tasted defeat at the hands of Satyendar Jain of the AAP, who subsequently retained his seat in the mid-term polls in 2015.

This time around AAP is fielding Jain, currently the home and health minister of Delhi, in the fray to retain the seat against BJP’s SC Vats, Congress’ Dev Raj Arora, BSP’s Asha Ram.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.