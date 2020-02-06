Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: All you need to know about Sadar Bazar Vidhan Sabha constituency

Sadar Bazar constituency: The seat will go for polls on February 8. Sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Som Dutt, who had won this seat for the party during the 2015 as well as the 2013 assembly elections, is contesting once again from the seat.

Prior to that, Sadar Bazar used to be a Congress bastion, having successfully elected Rajesh Jain of the grand old party, during the 1998, 2003, and 2008 Delhi state assembly elections.

In 2015, AAP's Som Dutt had won the assembly seat with 67,507 votes, defeating BJP's Parveen Kumar Jain and Congress' Ajay Maken by a significant margin. It remains to be seen if the sitting AAP MLA, Som Dutt, wins the Sadar Bazar assembly seat yet again with a hat-trick.

This year, against AAP's Som Dutt, Congress has fielded Satbir Sharma instead of former Union Minister Ajay Maken. The BJP has fielded Jai Prakash, who had earlier contested the 2013 polls from this assembly seat.

Sadar Bazar assembly constituency is a part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency in North Delhi.

This constituency has 1,65,889 prospective voters, out of which 90,775 are male and 75,106 are female, and 8 are transgenders.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.