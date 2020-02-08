Delhi Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Rohini Vidhan Sabha constituency

Rohini constituency: The seat will go for polls on February 8. It is one of the three BJP bastion that remained in the 2015 assembly polls.

This assembly segment has a substantial middle-class population that has traditionally voted for the BJP.

This time around AAP will field Rajesh Nama Bansiwala against BJP's incumbent Vijender Gupta of the BJP.

Since the time the constituency was created in 2008, BJP has held on to this assembly segment with Jai Bhagwan Singh winning the first polls, and in 2013 and 2015 it was won by Rajesh Garg and Vijender Gupta consecutively.

Rohini is a cosmopolitan residential area, with Vaish (traders) community forming a significant vote bank.

This constituency has 1,74,653 prospective voters, out of which 91,362 are males and 83,281 are females, and 10 are transgenders.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.