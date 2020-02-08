Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: All you need to know about Palam Vidhan Sabha constituency

Palam constituency: The seat will go for polls on February 8. Sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Bhavna Gaur, who had won the seat for the party in the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, will be contesting once again from the Palam assembly seat this year.

Though the present geographical structure of the Palam assembly constituency came into existence in 2008, it used to exist under the erstwhile Outer Delhi parliamentary constituency. Prior to 2015, the seat used to be a traditional Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion, having successfully elected Dharam Dev Solanki (in the 1993, 2003, 2008, and 2013 Delhi state assembly elections) for the saffron camp. Congress could only breach the seat once in the 1998 Delhi state assembly elections with Mahender Yadav of the grand old party representing the constituency for a five-year-term.

The constituency of Palam is dominated by the OBC community, which constitutes around half the population. There is also a significant population of Jats, Brahmins, and members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in this electorate. The constituency also has an influential Purvanchali population.

Also read Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: Full list of AAP candidates

In the 2013 Delhi state assembly elections, BJP's Dharm Dev Solanki with 42,833 votes had defeated AAP's Bhavna Gaur (with 34,661 votes) and Congress' Madan Mohan (with 24,862 votes) by a significant margin.

However, that margin was made up in the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, when AAP's Bhavna Gaur with 82,637 votes emerged victorious, defeating BJP's Dharm Dev Solanki (with 51,788 votes) and Congress' Madan Mohan (with 10,529 votes).

This year, sitting AAP MLA Bhavna Gaur is contesting the Palam assembly constituency once again. Against Gaur, the BJP has pitched Vijay Pandit. Congress, however, is not contesting this seat. Palam is one of the four constituencies in Delhi where Congress’ ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will instead contest the elections. RJD has nominated Nirmal Kumar Singh. A close contest among all the parties is expected, as the RJD is trying its luck to reportedly woo the Purvanchali population in the region.

The constituency of Palam is a part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and lies in the South West Delhi district. The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport lies in this area.

The Palam assembly constituency has 2,27,210 prospective voters, out of which 1,24,977 are male, 1,02,220 are female, and 13 are transgenders.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.