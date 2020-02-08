Delhi Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Nangloi Jat Vidhan Sabha constituency

Nangloi Jat constituency: This assembly segment will go for polls on February 8. AAP, BJP will fight it out for the seat

This constituency is a census town in West Delhi, which is still a predominately a Jat area. It has 2,39,203 eligible voters, out of which 1,04,711 are females and 1,34,484 are males.

AAP will be looking to retain its seat by renominating its sitting MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen against BJP's candidate Sumanlata Shokeen who is also the wife of ex-BJP MLA and party’s district president Manoj Shokeen.

Congress held the seat from 2003 to 2008, however, it lost the seat to Manoj Kumar Shokeen of BJP in 2013. He subsequently lost the election to AAP's Ravindra Shokeen by a margin of 37,000 votes.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.