Delhi Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Mundaka Vidhan Sabha constituency

Mundaka Vidhan Sabha constituency: The constituency will go for election on February 8. There will be a three-way contest between Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and AAP.

It is a rural constituency located in the outskirts of Delhi city. This segment is facing issues of unauthorized colonies.

It has total electors amounting to 2,61,341, out of which it has 1,42,441 male electors and 1,18,872 female electors.

Owing to the delimitation exercise, the constituency came into existence in 2008.

Out of the three assembly elections that took place, BJP~s Manoj Kumar won the seat in 2008, Independent candidate Rmbir Soren won in 2013, and AAPs Sukhbir Singh Dalal won in 2015.

However this time around, AAP has removed its sitting MLA with Dharampal Lakra for the upcoming polls, and BJP has fielded Azad Singh, the brother of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.