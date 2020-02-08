Delhi Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Model Town Vidhan Sabha constituency

Model Town constituency: The seat goes for polls on February 8. The constituency will face a triangular contest between AAP, BJP and the Congress.

It is part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. There are 1,58,887 total electors, out of which 87,319 are male electors, 71,565 females, and 3 Third gender voters.

Model Town is an affluent area interspersed with several slum dwellings.

The electoral battle in the constituency is the one to watch out for as BJP's candidate Kapil Mishra will be up against AAP's Akhilesh Pal Tripathi.

It is to be noted that Mishra was banned by the Election Commission from campaigning for 48 hours after his contentious tweet likening the electoral battle in the Delhi polls as an 'India vs Pakistan match'.

Kapil Mishra was a former member of AAP who joined the BJP last year.

His opponent, AAP's sitting MLA, Akhilesh Tripathy has also been in the news for his alleged role rioting and assaulting the police in 2013.

The constituency was a Congress bastion from 1998 to 2013. Congress' Kanwar Karan Singh held the seat for 15 years, losing out to Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in 2013 and 2015 polls by a margin of 8,000 votes, 16,000 votes in the respective elections.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.