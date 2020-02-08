Delhi Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Kirari assembly constituency

Kirari Assembly constituency: The segment will go for polls on February 8. AAP and BJP will fight it out for the constituency.

The constituency was under by BJP MLA Anil Jha between 2008 TO 2014. In the 2015 mid-term polls, AAPs Riturj Govind wrested the seat away from him.

The AAPs sitting MLA will go up for reelection in the present assembly polls.

Over 2.5 lakh voters will decide the fate of this constituency across 279 polling stations.

The segment is dominated by Muslims, Jats, and Purvanchalis who will be the deciding factor in the upcoming polls.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.