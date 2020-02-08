Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: All you need to know about Bijwasan Vidhan Sabha constituency

Bijwasan constituency: The seat will go for polls on February 8. The constituency is facing a bit of a peculiar situation this year. Devinder Sehrawat, who had won the seat for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, will not be contesting once again from the Bijwasan assembly seat this year because he has joined the BJP. During the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Sehrawat was seen sharing the stage with BJP leaders. Following this, he was disqualified by Delhi Legislative Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel under the Anti-Defection Law.

The Bijwasan constituency first came into existence in 2008 and its first representative was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Sat Prakash Rana, who won the seat for the saffron camp in the 2008 and subsequently, in the 2013 Delhi state assembly elections.

Bijwasan is a constituency in South Delhi largely dominated by the Jat community.

In the 2015 Delhi state assembly elections, AAP's Devinder Sehrawat with 65,006 votes had defeated BJP's Sat Prakash Rana (with 45,470 votes) and Congress' Vijay Singh Lochav (with 5,258 votes) by a significant margin.

This year, however, AAP has given the ticket to BS Joon for contesting the Bijwasan constituency, since Sehrawat has been disqualified under the Anti-Defection Law. Against Joon, the BJP has pitched its faith once again on the veteran Sat Prakash Rana, who had remained a legislator for the constituency for ten years. Congress has given the ticket to Parveen Rana. A close contest between the AAP and the BJP is expected.

The constituency of Bijwasan is a part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and lies in the South West Delhi district. Owing to this area being largely dominated by Jats, the caste factor is expected to play a major role in the Bijwasan electorate.

The Bijwasan assembly constituency has 1,86,529 prospective voters, out of which 1,04,979 are male, 81,534 are female, and 16 are transgenders.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.