Delhi Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Bawana assembly constituency

Bawana Vidhan Sabha constituency: Bawana is all set for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi which is scheduled to take place on February 8. It will be a contest between AAP and the BJP.

The constituency is situated on the outskirts of Delhi city, near the Haryana border, has total electors amounting to 3,03,108. Dalits, Jats form a vital vote bank in the constituency.

In the earlier elections, BJP’s Gugan Singh snatched the seat from Congress' Surender Kumar in 2008, breaking the latter's three-year consecutive term after being elected from the constituency. Subsequently, Ex AAP member Ved Parkash defeated Singh who later defected to BJP in 2017 necessitating a bypoll, subsequently won by the AAP.

AAP will now field Jai Bhagwan Upkar, hoping to retain the seat again.

AAP will be contesting from all 70 seats for the assembly polls while BJP will be contesting on 67 seats, with its ally Janata Dal-United and Lok Janashakti Party contesting on the remaining three seats.

On the other hand, Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal will fight on the remaining 4 seats.

Polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020, are 1,46,92,136.

The polls for all the seats will be held on February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020.

It is to be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.