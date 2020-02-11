Headlines

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: Which exit poll got closest?

The exit polls conducted on February 8 after the conclusion of assembly elections had predicted a massive victory for the ruling AAP, with most surveys putting the number of seats above 50.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2020, 11:11 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday emerged victorious in Delhi assembly election as it won 62 of the 70 assembly seats that went to polls on February 8. 

The BJP came distant second by winning eight seats while the Congress failed to open its account. 

The exit polls conducted on February 8 after the conclusion of assembly elections had predicted a massive victory for the ruling AAP, with most surveys putting the number of seats above 50. 

The Election Commission on Sunday announced that 62.59% of 1.47 crore voters turned up to vote in polling held on Saturday, February 8. 

There were 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly. 

Here is a comparison of 70-member assembly election results with the February 8 exit polls:

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: Seats

AAP-62

BJP-8

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: Vote percentage

AAP- 53.57%

BJP- 38.51%

Congress- 4.26%

Exit poll prediction -  

Poll of polls for Delhi assembly election

AAP= 53

BJP = 17 

Congress = 0

TV9 CIECRO exit poll result for  Delhi:

AAP - 54

BJP - 15

Congress - 1

NEWSX POLSTART exit poll result for  Delhi:

AAP: 50-56

BJP: 14- 20

Congress: 0

Times Now-IPSOS exit poll result: 

AAP: 44

BJP: 26

Congress:0

Republic TV exit poll result: 

AAP: 48-61 seats

BJP: 9-21

Congress: 0-1

ABP News- CVOTER Exit Poll for Delhi:​

AAP: 49-63

BJP: 5-19

Congress: 0-4

India Today-Axis My India exit poll result for  Delhi:

AAP: 59-68

BJP: 02-11

Congress: 0

