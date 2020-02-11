Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: Early trends show massive lead for AAP, BJP ahead on 14 seats

Counting for all 70 Delhi assembly seats are being conducted on Tuesday. There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

High on confidence, the Aam Aadmi Party held on to celebrations even as early trends show cleat lead for the ruling party as the counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Delhi began on Tuesday.

As per the trends of postal ballots, which were counted first as the counting opened at 8 am, the AAP was leading on 16 seats while the BJP was ahead on 16 seats. As expected, the Congress is unlikely to open its account in the 70-member Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Counting for all 70 seats are being conducted on Tuesday. Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59%, five per cent less than 2015.

Ballimaran constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6% among all the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment brought up the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday.

Okhla constituency recorded 58.84%. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall in Okhla assembly constituency, where hectic polling had taken place till late afternoon.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, running into over 50 days now.

Over 1.47 crore people were eligible to vote in the Delhi polls, including 2,32,815 in the age group of 18-19.

The turnout in the 2015 Assembly polls stood at 67.47%.