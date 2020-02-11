Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: AAP's Raghav Chadha secures maiden victory in Rajinder Nagar constituency

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: Rajinder Nagar is a Punjabi community-dominated seat situated in central Delhi.

The results for Rajinder Nagar constituency has been declared, where AAP's Raghav Chadha emerged victorious against Sardar R P Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the current election trends, Raghav won the constituency by a vote margin of 20058 votes.

Chadha secured his maiden victory in the polls.

Raghav is the member of the National Executive Committee and in-charge of the Litigation Affairs department of the party. He was part of the 2011 anti-corruption movement, who later joined the party in 2012 under the helm of Arvind Kejriwal.

Raghav also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, suffering defeat at the hands of BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Rajinder Nagar is a Punjabi community-dominated seat situated in central Delhi.

As it now stands, the AAP is currently leading in 57 seats and the BJP in 13 seats. It is highly likely that AAP will come back to power with a resounding majority.

The AAP is eyeing a third straight win in the assembly that has 70 seats. The exit polls have predicted a big win for the ruling AAP.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the power. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

There are 13 rounds of counting and postal ballots will be counted first and EVMs will be opened only after the counting of ballots.