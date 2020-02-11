Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: AAP's Gopal Rai retains Babarpur, defeats BJP's Naresh Gaur by 33,062 votes

Delhi minister Gopal Rai is the sitting MLA from Babarpur assembly constituency.

Babarpur assembly constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and is a part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. There are nearly 1.92 lakh voters in the Babarpur assembly constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party's sitting MLA and minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government Gopal Rai has emerged victorious from Babarpur. Gopal Rai is also the Delhi state convenor of the AAP.

Last month, this is where BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the voters to press the EVM button with "such anger that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh."

Earlier in 2015, Rai had defeated BJP's Naresh Gaur by over 25,000 votes. Congress candidate Zakir Khan was placed third in the race.

Naresh Gaur has represented the constituency four times - 1993, 1998, 2008 and 2013 - while the Congress' Vinay Sharma won the seat in 2003.

In the 2013 assembly election, Gaur won the seat by defeating Congress' Zakir Khan with a margin of over 4,000 votes. Gopal Rai was placed third.

Rai, however, bounced back in 2015 and won the seat for the first time.

In 2020, AAP again fielded Rai while the BJP has placed its bets on veteran leader Naresh Gaur. The Congress nominated a woman candidate Anveeksha Tripathi Jain to take on Rai.

Gopal Rai: 84,776

Naresh Gaur: 51,714

Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8 while counting of votes was conducted on Tuesday, February 11.

The ruling AAP emerged victorious in the triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress. The party won 63 of the 70 assembly seats that went to polls on February 8. The BJP won seven seats while the Congress again failed to open its account.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.