Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: AAP's Gopal Rai retains Babarpur, defeats BJP's Naresh Gaur by 33,062 votes

Headlines

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

PM Kisan 14th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore beneficiaries today

DNA Special: How eye flu cases are increasing in India, know its causes, symptoms and tips for prevention

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Delhi: Alcoholic son plans to sell house for liquor money, kills mother after she stops him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

PM Kisan 14th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore beneficiaries today

DNA Special: How eye flu cases are increasing in India, know its causes, symptoms and tips for prevention

9 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: AAP's Gopal Rai retains Babarpur, defeats BJP's Naresh Gaur by 33,062 votes

Delhi minister Gopal Rai is the sitting MLA from Babarpur assembly constituency.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2020, 09:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Babarpur assembly constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and is a part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. There are nearly 1.92 lakh voters in the Babarpur assembly constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party's sitting MLA and minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government Gopal Rai has emerged victorious from Babarpur. Gopal Rai is also the Delhi state convenor of the AAP. 

Last month, this is where BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the voters to press the EVM button with "such anger that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh."

Earlier in 2015, Rai had defeated BJP's Naresh Gaur by over 25,000 votes. Congress candidate Zakir Khan was placed third in the race. 

Naresh Gaur has represented the constituency four times - 1993, 1998, 2008 and 2013 - while the Congress' Vinay Sharma won the seat in 2003. 

In the 2013 assembly election, Gaur won the seat by defeating Congress' Zakir Khan with a margin of over 4,000 votes. Gopal Rai was placed third. 

Rai, however, bounced back in 2015 and won the seat for the first time. 

In 2020, AAP again fielded Rai while the BJP has placed its bets on veteran leader Naresh Gaur. The Congress nominated a woman candidate Anveeksha Tripathi Jain to take on Rai. 

Babarpur assembly election result: AAP's Gopal Rai retains Babarpur, defeats BJP's Naresh Gaur by 33,062 votes

Gopal Rai: 84,776

Naresh Gaur: 51,714

Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8 while counting of votes was conducted on Tuesday, February 11. 

The ruling AAP emerged victorious in the triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress. The party won 63 of the 70 assembly seats that went to polls on February 8. The BJP won seven seats while the Congress again failed to open its account. 

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

Watch: Narayana Murthy makes shocking claim against Kareena Kapoor, wife Sudha Murthy interrupts, video goes viral

'Pagal ho kya': YouTuber's dad's epic reaction to Rs 4 lakh shoes goes viral, watch

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Untold story of Captain Vikram Batra’s heroics; real vs reel facts about India’s ‘Shershaah’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE