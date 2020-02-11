Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: AAP's Atishi takes comfortable lead against BJP's Dharambir Singh in Kalkaji

Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi has taken a lead by a comfortable margin against BJP's Dharambir Singh in the Kalkaji assembly constituency. Earlier, she was locked in a neck and neck contest with her rival.

As things stand at 1:53 PM, Atishi is leading by a margin of 3,642 votes. But at the end of round 7 of counting Atishi was trailing behind Singh by 25 votes.

While 38,084 votes have been counted in Atishi's favour, Singh has received 34,442 so far. There are 17 rounds of voting in the assembly constituency and the leads are likely to fluctuate further as the counting progresses.

Congress candidate Shivani Chopra has so far received only 4,242 votes. She is the daughter of Congress' Delhi chief Subhash Chopra.

Round 1: AAP's Atishi - 2538, BJP's Dharambir Singh - 2729

Round 2: AAP's Atishi - 5025, BJP's Dharambir Singh - 5279

Round 3: AAP's Atishi - 8205, BJP's Dharambir Singh - 8396

Round 4: AAP's Atishi - 11416, BJP's Dharambir Singh - 11427

Round 5: AAP's Atishi - 14702, BJP's Dharambir Singh - 14591

Round 6: AAP's Atishi - 17461, BJP's Dharambir Singh - 17455

Round 7: AAP's Atishi - 20241, BJP's Dharambir Singh - 20266

Round 8: AAP's Atishi - 38,084, BJP's Dharambir Singh - 34,442

Kalkaji went to polls along with 69 other seats on February 8.

Atishi had also contested the Lok Sabha election from East Delhi Constituency in 2019 but lost to BJP's Gautam Gambhir.

The AAP is set to return to power with a resounding majority. The party is currently leading on 57 seats against the BJP's 13 seats. The Congress is unlikely to open its account in the 70-member assembly.

Over 62.59% of 1.47 crore eligible voters in Delhi polls exercised their voting rights in the February 8 polls.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the power. The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.

While the AAP hopes to repeat its performance, the BJP and the Congress are looking to bounce back from the dismal performance of last assembly polls.