Delhi Assembly election 2020: Congress releases manifesto, promises free education to girls & more

Ahead of the Delhi assembly poll which is scheduled to take place on February 8, the Congress released its manifesto on Sunday.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and party leaders Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken released the party's manifesto.

Some of the major poll promises made by the party are Rs 72,000 for poor under NYAY scheme, unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to graduates and Rs 7,500 to postgraduates per month.

The party also promised free bus rides for senior citizens, free education for girls in government institutions from nursery to Phd. The grand old party also aims to provide 300 units of free electricity to the citizens of Delhi if voted to power.

To tackle the issue of rising air pollution in the city especially during the winter season, Congress has promised to allot 20% of its budget to solve the matter.

The Congress also stated in its manifesto that it would build as many as five new AIIMS-type super-speciality hospitals in the near future.

The AAP is likely to release its manifesto later in the day.

On January 31, BJP released its election manifesto, called the 'Delhi Sankalp Patra' in which it promised to sort various issues like-unauthorised colonies in the national capital, good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor population, tap water to every home to rid Delhi of its tanker problems- among other day-to-day problems of the people.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.